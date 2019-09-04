ARMA — The Arma City Council took the following actions on Tuesday during its council meeting.

1. An official proposal for a substation was presented to the council by Engineer Mike Schmaderer MidStates Energy, from Salina. Schmaderer builds electrical substations. Arma Mayor Rock Anderson and the council asked about rules or laws for putting in the substation, questions about selling the old transformers, when the substation would be live, what would happen if the city were to grow, insurance, warranty and other questions. No action was taken and the council is now looking at the costs and payment options before moving forward. The current substation in Arma is old and is there city is looking to update it.

2. Melesia Rhodes gave a report on economic development. She shared information regarding southeast Kansas Federal Opportunity Zones and asked the council to consider creating a 25-year prospectus.

3. The council approved the amended nuisance ordinance #662.

4. Arma residents on Barbieri Street shared about issues with street drainage. According to one of the residents, she has a natural drain which goes into a ditch, but the ditch is not deep enough and it’s causing water to backup at her home. The property, the ditch area, does not belong to either neighbors or to the city. To prevent any more water backup it was decided that a city worker will go out and take a look and make the ditch deeper for the residents.

5. Sara Beasley resigned from the city judge position, effective October. The city is now seeking a new city judge. Interested parties can contact the city for more information.