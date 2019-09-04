FRIDAY

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through September 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. Performances are at 6 p.m. on Fridays. The Sept. 6 performer is Todd East.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Cherokee Homecoming and Fall Festival

The annual event is set for the weekend after Labor Day. There will be prize drawings throughout the weekend, people must be present to win. The event features arts and crafts, food, street dance, a variety of competitions, family gatherings and events for all ages.

The schedule of events can be found at the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

SATURDAY

Pittsburg Kiwanis Scramble Golf Tournament

The group will be hosting another fundraising opportunity in September to continue their mission to help children. The Pittsburg Kiwanis Scramble For The Kids Golf Tournament will be on Saturday at Crestwood Country Club. Registration will be at 7 a.m. and the game will begin at 8 a.m. For more information people can contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@pittstate.edu or 620-249-9435.

Safehouse Crisis Center Healthy Relationship Fair

Safehouse Crisis Center will host a Healthy Relationship Fair for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Meadowbrook Mall. According to a release from Safehouse Crisis Center, the goal of the Healthy Relationship Fair is to help community members strengthen their relationships with others through the nine parts of the Healthy Relationship wheel which are; negotiation and fairness; non-threatening behavior; respect; trust and support; honesty and accountability; responsible parenting; shared responsibility; economic partnership; effective communication.

Organizations from the area will have tables at the fair to share with attendees different aspects of healthy relationships. Topics include healthy parenting, foster parent/child relationships, mentorship, platonic friendships, intercultural relationships, relationship with yourself, online relationships, sexual relationships, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

SUNDAY

Miners Hall Museum presentation

Since July, Miners Hall Museum in Franklin has featured an exhibit on World War I — "The War to End All Wars” — which will continue to be open to the public through Sept. 28.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Shannon Kelly will give a special presentation titled “World War I: The Western Front, Then and Now.” Kelly will discuss life in the trenches, as well as his recent trip to France and Flanders and battlefield artifacts he found there.