PITTSBURG — Thanks to the Mount Carmel Foundation department grants, departments within Ascension Via Christi will receive grants to help them better care for its patients.

Throughout the year the Mount Carmel Foundation hosts events to raise money for the hospital.

According to a release from the Mount Carmel Foundation, the foundation has allocated up to $41,576 to department grants for 2019, plus an additional $17,485 from restricted funds and private grants.

“There are some great and exciting opportunities to help patient care in our hospital and also to assist associates in doing their work,” Mount Carmel Foundation Executive Director Johnna Norton said in the release.

All of the projects will be funded immediately.

“It is through our fundraising and campaigns like the Associate Campaign that we can fund these much needed items to help our team do their jobs better and take better care of patients,” Norton said. “Thank you to everyone who gives to make this program a reality.”

Projects which received funding include: diabetes education; Human Trafficking Task Force Resource Fund; employee appreciation and recognition; therapeutic dry needling training; wound care patient supplies; Stryker Pediatric Warming/Cooling System; fire safety for area respiratory therapy patients; breast pump; infant vein finder; vital signs; non-ambulatory patient weight scale; laparascope; heat/cool pads; transportation assistance; prescription assistance; Diabetic Supplies Assistance Project.