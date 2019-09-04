PITTSBURG — St. Mary's Colgan volleyball team started off their season hosting a triangular matchup against Humboldt and Jayhawk Linn. The Panthers, coming out with a lot of energy, swept through their competition, landing them a perfect 2-0 record to begin their season.

They started off their night with a matchup against Humboldt, winning 25-15 and 25-18. Getting off to a slow start with the Cubs taking a 4-0 lead, the Panthers soon found their rhythm, and were able to take the lead back, and eventually put the Cubs away.

Leading the Panthers in kills was junior Millie Stockard with a total of 9, and close behind her was senior Andersen Meek with a total of 8 kills. Junior Kaitlin Crossland also helped lead the Panthers to their first victory with 4 kills, 4 aces, and 10 assists. Junior Grace Carson and freshman Lauren Yaghmour both stepped up on the defensive side with Carson getting 4 blocks and Yaghmour having 3 digs.

“The girls were extremely excited to play”, said SMC head coach Cathy Oplotnik. “We just needed to settle down”.

Up next the Panthers faced Jayhawk Linn. After falling behind 6-3 the Panthers were quick to tie up the game 7-7, and eventually blew past the Jayhawks, pushing their lead to 23-12. The Jayhawks made a short 6 point comeback, but Stockard put them away with a kill, ending the game 25-18.

During the second set the Panthers were able to keep their lead during the entirety of the game, beating the Jayhawks 25-15.

Carson, Crossland, and Stockard helped get the Panthers their second win of the season. Carson earned 6 kills, Crossland had 5 kills and 14 assists, while Stockard added 5 more kills and had 11 assists of her own. Freshman Kinley Crossland was able to contribute 4 kills as well.

“It's good to finally play and see what we need to work on in practice the next day,” Oplotnik said. “I'm excited that we got the wins tonight, but since we have another match this week we still need to look at what we can improve on”.

The Panthers will head to Carthage this Thursday to play their third match of the season at 5.