PITTSBURG — Kevin Gaudette, who up until recently was working as Vice President of Finance, Revenue Cycle for Freeman Health System, is taking on a new role as Freeman Chief Revenue Officer, the medical provider has announced.

“The new aspect of that position for me is really oversight of our regional services in Southeast Kansas,” Gaudette said.

Freeman’s facilities and services in Southeast Kansas that Gaudette will be overseeing include several in Pittsburg, including Freeman Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which partners with Pittsburg State University (PSU), as well as Freeman Surgical Center of Pittsburg and Freeman Health System Physician Group of Pittsburg.

Other Freeman services in Southeast Kansas include Freeman Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Fort Scott, Freeman Health System Clinic of Baxter Springs, and Freeman Midwest Internal Medicine in Frontenac.

“I’ll be making sure that we continue to solidify that footprint and work strongly with all of those service lines and making sure that we continue to keep bringing top quality health care to the Southeast market,” Gaudette said, adding that aside from working with PSU, Freeman also has partnerships with Community Health Centers of Southeast Kansas, Girard Medical Center and Labette Health Center.

Gaudette said Freeman will “work at looking at additional service lines that we feel are appropriate for Southeast Kansas area and strengthening those relationships with those partners.”

Freeman, which has its headquarters in Joplin, also has facilities throughout the four states area, in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas in addition to Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Added responsibilities of Gaudette’s new position with Freeman “are predominantly focused in Southeast Kansas,” he said, but added that he will continue to work with other Freeman facilities. “I have my normal responsibilities that cover the Missouri side and the Oklahoma side and to a certain degree the northwest Arkansas side,” he said. “With respect to the revenue cycle, my revenue cycle duties don’t really change, I keep those.”

The revenue cycle, according to a Freeman news release, “is the health system’s financial circulatory system. It begins when a patient visits one of Freeman’s facilities and ends when they return home. The revenue cycle interacts with all aspects of the health system from admissions, patient care coordination, social services, medical records, coding and billing. It contributes to the capture, management and collection of patient service revenue.”

In addition to explaining his new responsibilities, Gaudette also discussed the personal significance of taking on his new role as Freeman Chief Revenue Officer.

“I’ve been with Freeman Health System for 18 years, and any time I have the opportunity to grow and help serve the mission of Freeman Health System, it’s always an honor to be able to do that,” Gaudette said. “Obviously I feel highly about Freeman Health System as a whole and to be able to share and to grow with Freeman is both a greatly personal gratification but also a professional gratification.”