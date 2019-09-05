Michigan will become the first state to ban sales of flavored e-cigarettes.

The goal, officials say, is to reduced vaping among teenagers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the decision, CNBC reports, directing state health officials to take action. She also has blocked makers of e-cigarettes from using terms such as “clean,” “healthy” and “safe” on packaging and in advertisements.

The ban will initially last six months, but can be extended for another six months. Gov. Whitmer reportedly hopes state legislators will pass a law making the ban permanent.

“As governor, I’m going to do it unilaterally until I can get the legislature to adopt a statute and write it into law,” Whitmer said in an interview with MSNBC. “This is too important.”

Offering e-cigarettes in flavors such as bubble gum is believed by some to entice teens to try vaping, although manufacturers dispute that notion.

Several states, including Texas, are currently looking into possible links between vaping by adolescents and cancer. There are cases being examined in at least 14 states, Texas health officials said last month.

Vaping in teens and people in their 20s could impact brain development, Texas officials say.