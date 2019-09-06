1. County Zoning Administrator Troy Graham presented a recommendation for subdividing a parcel of land into several lots for a development called Prairie View Estates. Following a discussion of commissioners’ and nearby residents’ concerns about the plan, the commission voted to put off approval of subdividing the land until the commission and county staff can resolve some of their concerns.

2. Sheriff Danny Smith addressed the commission to discuss purchasing three new vehicles. The commission approved a motion to move forward with seeking bids for lease-purchase agreements for the vehicles.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle presented the August 2019 Clerk’s Report, which was approved by the commission.

4. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 15-minute executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

5. Under old business, County Counselor Jim Emerson brought up the topic of health insurance for county employees. The commission voted to approve a recommendation from the county’s Employee Benefits Committee for health insurance coverage.