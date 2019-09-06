EDMOND, Okla — Pittsburg State Football escaped with a 37-35 victory over the University of Central Oklahoma on Thursday by way of a Jared Vincent’s 19-yard field goal as time expired.

Pittsburg State scored 24 points in the second quarter, pushing the ball into the redzone four times, which lead to two goal line plunges by Wilbur Cooper and Tucker Horak. Tyler Adkins scored his first touchdown of the half on a 26-yard run to push the lead to 31-7.

Vincents’ second field goal of the first half gave the Gorillas a 34-7 lead heading into halftime.

Lorenzo West was a spark plug throughout the season opener from the onset, starting when he took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown

West finished with 72 receiving yards. Quarterback Mak Sexton completed 10 of 15 of his passes for 113 yards.

Brandon Mlekus received the start, rushing for 68 yards.

UCO rallied back in the second half, forcing four fumbles as they went on a 28-0 run.

The Bronchos took the lead late, taking a fumble recovery for a touchdown to give them a 35-34 lead with less than four minutes to play.

Sexton led the Gorillas down the field in the final possession to put PSU into field goal range.

Pittsburg State will look to continue their dominance on the ground throughout the season, after rushing for 270 yards against the Bronchos.