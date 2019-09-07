PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers fell to the Columbus Titans during their first game of the season at Hutchinson Field. The Titans were quick to score, and while the Panthers fought back to tie the game, they were out scored 21-14.

During the first quarter the defensive end held their own only allowing the Titans to score one touchdown. Senior Andrew Lomshek had a crucial interception, while sophomore Jalen Vanbecelaere also had a touchdown saving tackle.

The Panthers offense picked up in the second quarter starting with sophomore Aiden Fleming having a 20 yard return. Gianni Piccini also flipped the ball out to Vanbecelaere for a gain of 20 yards, while this play was unable to score, later in the quarter Piccini found a wide open Lomshek in the end zone to tie the game up 7-7. However, the Titans answered back pushing the score to 14-7.

The next quarter opened up with the Titans scoring another touchdown, while the Panthers were unable to score in the third they showed that they weren’t ready to give up in the fourth. With 6:18 left on the clock, Piccini found junior Kannon Keller in the end zone making the score 21-14 Titans.

The Panthers defense was able to stop the Titans with junior Dominic Bevilacqua getting a tackle to help the Panthers get the ball back with 2:13 left in the fourth. Being unable to score, the Panthers drop their first game of the season to the Columbus Titans.

Area Football Scoreboard

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons traveled to Labette County and came away with a 40-0 win. Frontenac also opened the season with a road win, topping Richmond 20-14. Girard opened their season with a 32-7 blowout win over Baxter Springs.

For a full breakdown of this week’s road activity of area schools, check Sunday’s edition of the Morning Sun.