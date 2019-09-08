PITTSBURG — The Little Balkans Quilt Guild show which took place during the Little Balkans Days at Memorial Auditorium, has announced the show winners. This was the 32nd year for the large annual quilt show, which boasts artists from all over the region.

According to the release from the guild, over 800 people visited the show which had 211 quilts and home accessories.

Shari Novak Johnson & Sandra Morgan Cockrum won best of show award for their quilt entitled "Kress Kross Applesauce". The viewer's choice award, chosen Friday by those in attendance at the show, was awarded to Sidney Haslett, "A Gardner's Alphabet".

The guild quilt also gave away a quilt "Kaleidoscope" to one lucky winner, Marie Shelton, Parsons, KS.

Category winners chosen by quilt show judge, Carol Elmore, Manhattan, KS are as follows: (HM indicates Honorable Mention):

Class 100: 1 person pieced domestic machine quilted: "Ellie's Rainbow Quilt" by Theresa Vaughan, second, "My Bargello" by Phyllis Dixon, third.

Class 200: 1 person pieced-long arm machine quilted: "Shimmering Tea" by Kat O'Toole, first, "English Country Garden", second, "Connections" by Julie Pettyjohn, third, "Splash Interlock Quilt, by Amy Cussimanio, HM.

Class 300: -1 person hand quilted techniques(pieced or appliquéd): "Convex Illusions" by Judy McGraw, first, "Prairie Star" by Judy McGraw, second and "Log Cabin" by Sharon Frankenberry, third.

Class 700a: 2 or more person-pieced-machine quilted, larger than 60" by 82": "Donita's Dazzling Delight" by Donita James, first, "Sticks and Stones" by Theresa Vaughan, second, "Scrappy Stars", by Lori Greenlee, third, "With Love to My Husband" by Sidney Haslett, HM, "My GFG" by Janet Hurlburt, HM.

Class 700b: "Postage Stamp Quilt #2" by Sherry Jagels, first, "Sing the Blues" by Kay Darr, second, "Live in Wonder" by Dorothy Griglione, third "Liar Quilt" by Lorri Greenlee, HM and "Crazy Daisy" by Sherry Jagels, HM.

Class 700c: "Love Links" by Joyce Bardeen, first, "Maple Leaves" by Alice Stratton, second and "New Hexagon Party Girls" by Janet Hurlburt, third, "Cloudy Dreams" by Lindsay VanLeeuwen, HM and "Foxglove Manor" by Kim Huhn-Fox, HM.

Class 800-2 or more person Pieced-hand quilted(larger than 60" by 80") "President's Appreciation Gift", by Tony Munoz, first, "Makers Legacy" by Wanda Kirby, second, "Carolina Lily", Marilyn VonSoosten, third.

Class 1100-2 or more person, Special Techniques:(whole cloth, cathedral window, embroidery, t-shirt) "A Gardner's Alphabet" by Sidney Haslett, first, "Wonky Elegance" by Kim Rodman, second, "Maggie Marie" by Debbie Hurt Walker, 'I'm Too Sexy for my shirt...and Tie" by Becky Cunningham, HM and "By The Sea" by Marcia Huckabee, HM.

Class 1200-2 or more person-mixed techniques(pieced & appliquéd): "Kress Kross Applesauce" by Shari Novak Johnson & Sandra Morgan Cockrum, first, "The Shirt Off My Back" by Tony Munoz, second, "Autumn Love" by Carol Farley, third, "Dream Spinner" by Janet Hurlburt, HM , "Henrietta and Sophia" by Ellen Cobb, HM.

Class 1400: Guild Challenge, 2019: "Guild Challenge" 2019 Brown Baggin" by Dorothy Griglione, third.

Class 1500a, Sofa Quilt(Less than 60" by 85"): "Another GFG", by Janet Hurlburt, first, "Voluptuous in Red" by Joanne Griglione, second, "Threadology" by Sherry Jagels, third, "Peaceful Flight" by Jan Campbell, HM.

Class 1500b: "Elephant" by Lorna Alexander, first, "Cat hair is a Condiment" by Debbie Hurt Walker, second, "A Message from Heaven", by Dorothy Griglione, third, "A Touch of Blue" by Joanne Griglione, HM and "Keep Life Simple" by Dorothy Griglione, HM.

Class 1500c: "Union Square", by Jan Wallace, first, "Farm Girl Vintage" by Carol Farley, second, "Sue's Quilt" by Brandee Switzer, third, "Initial Quilt" by Treva Scott, HM.

Class 1600 Small wall quilt( 30" x 30" max): "Starry Night" by June Carthers, first, "Maddie's Midsummer Manor" by Pegg Smith, second, "Angel" by Lill Davis, third.

Class 1700 Wall quilt-any size: "Dare to be Different" by Rita Girth, first, "Luke's Barn" by Gina Peak, second, "Barnyard Baby" by Dorothy Griglione, third, "Fredrick's Quilt" by Lorna Alexander, HM and "Clifton's Quilt by Brandee Switzer, HM.

Class 1800-Miniature (smaller than 24", blocks 4" or less) "July" by Debbie Hurt Walker, first, "Miniature One Block Wonder" by Kat O'Toole, second, "Folk Art Flag" by June Carthers, third "Reverse Mini" by Jan Campbell, HM.

Class 1900-Art Quilt-Original design: "Starry Night" by Donita James, first, "Tulsa Makes Me Happy" by Dorothy Griglione, second, "Fassett in Fuchsia" by Dorothy Griglione, third.

Class 2000-Wearables-quilted jackets, purses, aprons: "Quilted Love is Bag" by Theresa Cussimanio, first, "Ava Bag" by Joyce Row, second.

Class 2100-Home Accessories, quilted(Pillows, table runners): "Fall Bounty" by June Carthers, first, "Sister's Love" by Rita Girth, second, "Pillow" by Janet Hurlburt, third, "Eat More Bacon" by Dorothy Griglione, HM.

Class 2200a- Quilts of Honor: "General Dwight D Eisenhower" by Dorothy Griglione, first, "General Douglas MacArthur" by Dorothy Griglione, second, "Quilt of Honor" by Jan Campbell, third, "Stars" by Lori Fennern, HM.

Class 2200b-"Three Tours" by Carolyn Norton" first, "Stars & Stripes Quilt of Honor, by Elma Hurt, second, "Red Lasagna Quilt of Honor" by Elma Hurt, third, "Stars and Stripes Forever" by Gina Peak, HM.

Class 2300-Penny Wool/Primitive items: "Buttermilk Homestead" by Sherry Jagels, first, "Caroline's Stocking" by Sherry Jagels, second.

Other ribbon winners chosen by "Celebrity Judges" were: "Grandma O's Dishes" by Judith E Vogts chosen by Jen Gomez-PSU Women's Volleyball Coach. "Three Tours" by Carolyn Norton, chosen by Brent Narges-Pittsburg Chief of Police. "Home of the Brave" by Jan Campbell, chosen by Nathan Swartz, Veteran. "Kansas Heritage" by Judy E Vogts, chosen by Nola Doria, Miller/MPIX. "I'm Too Sexy for my Ties" by Becky Cunningham chosen by Andra Stefanoni-PSU Director of Media Relations. "Shimmering Sea" by Kat O'Toole, chosen by Stephanie Potter-The Morning Sun.

Also selected were: "Steeler Nation" by Elizabeth Galindo, chosen by Jesse Irwin-FOX 14 TV. "Stained Glass" by Mary E Mangan, chosen by Jenna Spencer, Memorial Auditorium. "Splash Interlock" by Amy Cussimanio, chosen by Jason Poenitske, SPC National." Lures" by Christy S. Adams, chosen by Shannon Brutchin and Hunter, Security 1st Title. "Sing the Blues" by Karl McDaniel, chosen by Paul Christman, Community National Bank. "The Galaxy" by Darlene McLaren, chosen by Craig Ward, Brenner Mortuary.

The Little Balkans Quilt Guild would like to thank all the wonderful quilt makers for entering their quilts and for the 816 people who came to view the 211 beautiful quilts. We hope to see you again in 2020, for the 33rd Annual Quilt Show.