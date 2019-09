CHEROKEE — Although the scene of a vehicle partially rammed under the bed of a semi truck looked grim, there were no injuries reported from an early morning wreck on Monday.

The wreck happened at approximately 7:22 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 400 and K-7.

According to Rick Wingate, Kansas Highway Patrol Public Resource Officer for Troop H - Southeast Kansas, a Honda Civic ran into the back of a semi truck. There were no injuries reported, Wingate said.

Names have not been released.