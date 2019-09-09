PITTSBURG — From living history events, Cub Scouts to Wacky Wednesday, the Crawford County Historical Education Pavilion has been a place for learning.

On Sunday during a dedication ceremony, Sunflower Kiwanis looked back on the past year and how the pavilion has helped educate children and adults who visited the Crawford County Historical Museum.

“It’s just been a wonderful addition to the museum,” CCHM Director Amanda Minton said. “It has provided another opportunity for the community to come out and be part of the museum.”

Minton said the pavilion has been used time and time again for historical programs, reenactments, live music and organizational meetings.

Sunflower Kiwanis incoming president Ken Robertson said his group was glad to help the museum with the project.

“We’ve been out here numerous times and the kids just love being out here,” Robertson said.

The pavilion was, in part, made possible through the Sunflower Kiwanis Flag Program. Through the program, area residents pay for a flag to be placed in their yard on Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, the anniversary of 9/11 and Veteran’s Day.

A Pritchett Trust grant also helped provide funding for the $45,000 project which the group had applied for, Minton said, applauding their efforts.

Pittsburg State University’s construction program was instrumental in creating the pavilion, Minton and Robertson said. The program’s students made the plans, selected the materials and constructed the structure.

“It was a win-win situation because in turn it helped students be ready for the workforce,” Minton said.

The pavilion was completed in the spring of 2018, but the original ceremony was rained out. Instead, the group decided to wait until summer near its anniversary to recognize the hard work which was put into the pavilion and to share what an impact the pavilion has made on the museum and the community which visits it.