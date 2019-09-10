1. Jay Humbard, developer of a subdivision called Prairie View Estates, addressed the commission to discuss concerns raised at its previous meeting. The commission agreed to look at a revised proposal for subdividing Humbard’s property into smaller lots for possible approval at next Tuesday’s meeting.

2. The commission approved an application for a 2019 Special Event Cereal Malt Beverage License for an event that will take place as part of the World Class Hunting Expo that begins later this month just west of Pittsburg.

3. Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic of a Kansas Department of Transportation project to fill in a pit on 20th Street between South 200th Street and the Highway 69 Bypass west of Pittsburg. Blair said KDOT is requesting to soon close the section of road for three days, except for local traffic. Blair also made a motion for the county to write a letter of support for the Highway K-7 Enhancement Proposal to extend the shoulder of the highway north of Girard, between the city limits and the intersection with Highway 69. The commission approved the motion.

4. County Clerk Don Pyle suggested setting up a work session with County Sewer District #4 staff to discuss issues facing the district. Pyle also discussed plans for the upcoming City/County Luncheon in Girard next Tuesday.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters considered privileged in the attorney-client relationship. Commissioners Jeremy Johnson and Tom Moody each requested 10-minute executive sessions to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.