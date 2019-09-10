PITTSBURG — At the tail-end of a Knights of Columbus Towers meeting Bob Golob’s family and friends were ushered into the meeting to be part of a surprise recognition.

The unsuspecting treasurer of the group, Golob, sat at the front of the room while his family filed in.

Golob said he was completely “surprised” about the secret his family kept from him for a whole three weeks.

“I had no idea, the length of it,” he said.

Golob was being recognized with a speech and a plaque for his many years of service with the Knights of Columbus Towers on Monday.

Knights of Columbus provide supportive housing for the elderly through Housing and Urban and Development Section 202.

Over 40 years ago, a board of directors was formed to oversee the construction of the Knights of Columbus Towers building and the work behind the scenes necessary for the first occupants.

This board has had four managers during its existence but only one president, and that’s Golob.

Golob has served as president of the board since 1978 — 41 years – but that’s not all he’s done, Knights member Jeff Wilbert said during the speech. Golob has held every office in the council since joining the group and is currently serving as treasurer. He has also recruited numerous members and attended state conventions.

“If a committee needed a member, he not only was willing to serve but would become the chairperson,” Wilbert said.

Golob said it’s much easier being president now that the project is complete and having many years of running the organization under the belt.

“Once we were done with the deal and got managers, that was pretty good,” he said.

Apparently, Golob brought great fun during bingo, according to Wilbert. Golob was chair of bingo chair for “five very long years,” Wilbert joked.

Jokes aside, Golob, was also active in the parish, but was “equally as dedicated” to St. Alice’s Church in Capaldo, Wilbert said.

During the speech, Wilbert, on behalf of the group, also applauded Golob’s wife of 59 years, Jo Marie Golob.

“Jo, we appreciate your willingness to share Bob with us and we have always enjoyed seeing you at his side …” Wilbert said.

The Golob’s have three children, Teresa Shouse, Anna Sossamon and the late Judith Hayes.

“He’s very thorough with everything, home life and organizational life,” Jo Marie Gobol said.

Sossamon agreed with her mother.

“On the way over here I was thinking, this is just a spec of the contribution he’s made in the community,” she said. “He’s always been so involved and so giving.”

Golob doesn’t know a stranger, Shouse added.

“They’ll say ‘we know Bob’,” she said.