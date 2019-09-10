PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg Community Blood Drive will be on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 at the Mirza Shrine Center, located at 110 W. 5th Street. Hours for donation are 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18. Appointments can be made at www.redcrossblood.org and typing in the 66762 Zip Code. While street parking is limited, additional parking is available at the Shriner's lot at 6th and Pine. Donors will be treated to Sloppy Joes on Sept.17 and Biscuits and Sausage gravy Sept. 18. The Red Cross is pleased to partner with the Shriners whose network of 22 non-profit hospitals and burn centers have provided care for more than 1.4 million children.