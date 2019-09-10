PITTSBURG — For the second year, Pittsburg Presbyterian Church is hosting the event the “Big Serve”.

Through the event volunteers help complete yard work and cleaning for area residents.

According to the Big Serve Coordinator Joanna Rhodes, many of the people who will receive the services are single parents, elderly or disabled.

“We wanted to do something in the fall that also mirrors what PSU does in the spring,” Rhodes said. “The big event serves the community and we thought, what better way to serve?”

“We welcome others outside the church, and other churches, or others who don’t have a church home but do want to volunteer in the community.”

Civic groups, businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals — anyone is welcomed to be part of the Big Serve, Rhodes said.

The event kicks off Sept. 22 and the projects will be completed throughout that week.

People who wish to volunteer can contact Rhodes at joannarhodesrn@gmail.com or call at 620-704-1396. People can sign up to volunteer up to that week of the event.

Donations for cleaning items, work gloves, etc., are welcomed, Rhodes said.