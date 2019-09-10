USD 250

The Pittsburg Community School District Board of Education announced the completion of its bond project. There will be an open house to allow the community to see the finished projects. The open house will be on Sept. 16. The elementary tours will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Pittsburg Community Middle School and Pittsburg High School tours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be student-led.

USD 250 Superintendent of School Richard Proffitt reported to the board on a new vaping policy. The new policy is currently preliminary and will be approved at a later board meeting.

USD 249

Frontenac School District Superintendent of Schools Rick Simoncic updated the board on the FEMA construction project. The USD 249 Board of Education approved to proceed with making all classrooms in the addition shelters. The board also approved to add the position of school nurse assistant and is currently seeking a certified nursing assistant to fill the position. The district also approved the purchase of camera systems for four buses.

USD 247

The Southeast School District Board of Education approved the following in addition to hearing an enrollment update and an update on Professional Learning Community essential standards: the purchase of a new high jump pad system and a new pole vault pad system; work on the elementary school building to keep water from entering through the roof and walls, and new fencing for the sports complex.