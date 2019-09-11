GIRARD — An Arma man arrested in January of this year on rape charges has pleaded guilty in Crawford County District Court

Jacob Quentin Bryant, 22, of Arma, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from a Nov. 2018 incident in which Investigators determined that there was probable cause to believe that Bryant, then a contracted employee of USD 246, assigned as a bus monitor, committed the offense against a Northeast Elementary School student.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Arma Police Department, with assistance from the Pittsburg Police Department.

The incident occurred on the school bus as the student was being transported home from school.

Both aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and rape of a child under the age of 14 are off-grid person felonies and carry a potential mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute.

Bryant could face a minimum of 50 years in prison, depending on if the judge orders his sentences to run consecutively or concurrently at his Oct. 31 sentencing hearing.

Bryant is being held on $100,000 bond pending formal charges.

