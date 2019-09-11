For over a year I have tossed around — which is an understatement — the idea of writing a column about the “less fortunate.” By this I mean people suffering with poverty, drug use, mental and physical disabilities and so on.

This column’s purpose isn’t just to point out the need for us as a community to step forward and have compassion towards others. We all know. We see all of this daily.

My column’s purpose is to give some answers to questions people have of these communities and share what people in our very own community are doing to give these people a hand up in life.

I’m not going to stop there.

There will be true stories which I will tell with the utmost respect of the original story teller, whom I will most likely keep anonymous. These stories will be from folks I meet on the street, run into at The Lord’s Diner, the people I sit and talk to at community events and people who are part of assistance organizations.

Some of these stories will be my own.

Yes, that’s right. You are going to learn a little bit about me, my family and the many people I’ve met along the way. Everything above that I have listed at the beginning of this column has made its appearance in my life in some shape or form — this is not unique to myself.

We all “know a guy.”

You may have also noticed that at the beginning of my column I put less fortunate in quotation marks. That is because I believe that if people can be given the right amount of compassion, understanding and a whole bunch of hope that the “unfortunate” part can turn into the most powerful and enduring experiences they’ve had — I’m speaking from my own experience.

I hope you all find this column helpful. I hope you find some peace and understanding. Perhaps, you’ve been down this “road.”

Just to be clear, I know we can’t help everyone but the effort in doing so is better than doing nothing at all.

Readers are welcome to share anything with me that may be fitting for this column.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.