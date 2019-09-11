PITTSBURG — The cannon at Pittsburg State University’s campus was fired at precisely 8:46 a.m, the time the first of the two World Trade Center towers was hit 18 years ago.

After the cannon was fired PSU ROTC cadets, under the direction of PSU Assistant Professor of Military Science Captain Bryce Johnson, began doing push ups, one at a time.

With each push up a name was read.

“Gordon M. Aamoth, Edelmiro Abad, Marie Rose Abad, Andrew Anthony Abate, Vincent Paul Abate, Laurence Christopher Abe, Alona Abrahm ...”

For the second time, the cannon was fired at 9:03 a.m., when the second of the two World Trade Center towers were hit.

The PSU Military Science Department and ROTC went through the list of the 2,977 people who lost their lives.

Among the first to start the push-ups was cadet Jamie Manning.

“I think it’s just great, we can [take the time to] respect the lives that passed away that day, and remember everyone on this special day,” he said.

According to PSU Professor of Military Science Chuck Costello, the ceremony was to remind and inform students walking by about the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Some students may have not even been born yet and have only heard about the terrorist attacks.

“It’s really about remembering them and making sure that young men and women walking across campus understand what this day means … and to not forget and always remember,” he said.