PITTSBURG — City officials, Pittsburg State University leadership, and those involved with developing Block22 in downtown Pittsburg gathered for a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate as the mixed-use development project nears completion.

The celebration also included panel discussions with professional tenants working at Block22, students who live there, and owners of restaurants that will soon be opening. Another panel featured major stakeholders in the project including PSU President Steve Scott, Vecino Group President Mat Burton, and City Manager Daron Hall.

Following the ribbon cutting, new restaurants and businesses along with other facilities at Block22 hosted an open house event for the public. The Sunday edition of the Morning Sun will feature a more in-depth article on Thursday’s celebration and upcoming plans for Block22.