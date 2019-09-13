ARMA — The Northeast School Board of Education took the following actions on Monday during its regular board meeting.

The school board approved the bills and financial reports for the district.

The district is working on discussing school redesign with teachers and informing the community on what to expect. The district is working through Greenbush Education Service Center to do the school redesign.

According to Superintendent of Schools Greg Gorman enrollment is up this year.

The superintendent provided a document to the board of education which enclosed had the student resource officer agreement that the district introduced to the city in 2013. The topic was tabled to allow for time to look over the document.

The board of education approved an embedded credit policy. Students can receive credit for certain classes they take through the Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center of Crawford County.