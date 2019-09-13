1. Commissioner Bruce Blair did not attend the meeting.

2. The commission held a public hearing on vacating platted streets and alleys in the Girard Coal Company’s first addition to Radley. After the hearing, Commissioner Jeremy Johnson made a motion to approve vacating the streets the alleys, which was approved following a second by Commissioner Tom Moody.

3. Under new business, County Clerk Don Pyle brought up the topic of the upcoming Southeast Kansas County Officials Meeting in Wilson County on Oct. 4. Pyle asked if the commissioners could make it to the meeting and the commissioners discussed possibly going. The commissioners said they would further discuss whether they will attend or which commissioners will attend the Oct. 4 meeting when Blair is back.

4. Pyle also discussed new election equipment from Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software. Pyle said he is hoping to schedule two open house events, one for poll workers and one for voters, to demonstrate how the new election equipment works. In response to a question from Moody, Pyle said the cost of the election equipment was $150,000, but the county should have enough money in its budget over the next few years to make the payments for it, and having the new equipment will prepare the county for 2020, when significantly more people are likely to vote because of the presidential election.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.