FRIDAY

Paint the Town Red block party

The Paint the Town Red block party is a free community event which celebrates the kick-off to the Pittsburg State University football season. There will be food vendors, children’s games and children can participate in the Run With Gus fun run. People will have the opportunity to meet PSU football players, the PSU band and people can cheer with PSU Cheerleaders. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Pittsburg.

Lucky Friday 13th Museum Cruise In

People can check out cars and tour the Crawford County Historical Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Crawford County Historical Museum. Food and beverages will be available. There will be door prizes, and People's and Museum Choice Awards. For more information call 620-231-1440 or 620-724-0093.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Downtown Weir Festival with Homecoming

Held annually one week after the Cherokee Homecoming, the Weir Homecoming includes a free chili & bean feed, parade, car show, live music, games and more. The schedule of events can be found on the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

SATURDAY

Arcadia's Old Settlers Days

Arcadia's Old Settlers Days is held annually on the second Saturday of September. There will be events on Friday and Saturday, which include street dances, a parade and more. All events will be on Race Street in downtown Arcadia. The schedule of events can be found on the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

‘Afghan Cycles’ film presentation

SEK NOW will present the film "Afghan Cycles" at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Block 22 event space. Afghan Cycles is a feature length documentary about the brave women who dare to ride bicycles in Afghanistan.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. After the film, there will be a casual gathering at TJ Lelands for drinks, discussion, and live music by local musical phenoms, The Wayward Bettys.

As Susan B. Anthony said, "The bicycle has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world."

“Nowhere is this more true than in Afghanistan today, a country where women are struggling to find their voices and their freedoms,” a release from SEK NOW said.

Originally funded on Kickstarter and directed by Sarah Menzies, Afghan Cycles tells the story of the Women's National Cycling Team of Afghanistan who dare to ride in a country that sees cycling as dishonorable and controversial, a country where women are often targeted simply because of their gender.

“This film takes a close look at what it means to be a female cyclist in a male-dominated society, following the girls from their daily routines filled with school, work, and home life to their training rides on dangerous roads and trucking highways,” the release said. “The women make up the very first national women's cycling team as they fight for their right to race.”





