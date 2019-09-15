PITTSBURG — The Frontenac Raiders defeated St. Mary’s-Colgan 41-12 on Saturday, avenging their 2018 shutout loss while pushing their season record to 2-0 in the progress.

The Panthers(0-2) will look to get its offense on track before next week’s road game at Baxter Springs, following back-to-back weeks where they’ve struggled to sustain long drives.

The Raiders(2-0) will host visiting Commerce, riding a high level of play in all three facets of the game.

Frontenac’s Ty Gates displayed just that to begin the game on Friday night, taking the opening kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown.

On the next Colgan possession, Brant Chance grabbed a interception and returned it 26-yards for a Raider touchdown.

Halfback Alex Johnson pushed the score to 20-0 on a red-zone touchdown early in the second quarter as the wind began to pick up on the field as severe thunderstorms begin to make their way into the area.

As lightning began to roll into the area, the game was postponed until Saturday.

On a warm Saturday afternoon, St. Mary’s-Colgan struck first, when Derek Vanbecelaere found Jalen Vanbecelaere streaking down the sideline for a passing touchdown, cutting the lead to 20-6.

The third quarter was all Raiders. After a St. Mary’s-Colgan fumble gave Frontenac good field position, quarterback Jake Beckmann got on the board by way of a quarterback sneak, extending their lead to 27-6.

Drew Bollinger also claimed a rushing touchdown in the quarter to continue to add to the lead.

Colgan’s Brice Wood scored the final touchdown of the game.

The Raiders have now scored 61 points in their opening two games, while allowing on average 13 points-per-game.

Colgan will look to bounce back versus the Lions before their two-game homestand versus Centralia and Abilene.

The Panthers lost their only two games of the 2018 regular season against Centralia and Abilene in back-to-back weeks last year.