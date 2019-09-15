PITTSBURG — After a impressive rally to capture a win in week one, the Pittsburg State University Football team moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Emporia State 47-23 on Saturday.

Pitt State compiled 377 total yards, even with Emporia State outrushing the Gorillas 164-134, a rare sight for the run-heavy Gorillas.

KiAnte Harden claimed two interceptions, and Pitt State’s Simanu'a Thomas finished the night with three sacks to bookend the Gorilla front seven.

The Gorillas were rolling early in front of the Pittsburg State fans at Carnie Smith Stadium. After falling behind 7-0 early, Pittsburg scored the next 23 points to claim a 23-7 lead.

Emporia State responded with a run of their own, and they tied the score at 23-23 early in the fourth.

Pittsburg reeled off 24 unanswered points in response to seal the win.

Quarterback Mak Sexton complete 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards.

Morgan Selemaea and KiAnte Hardin picked off passes for the Gorilla defense, with Hardin returning his turnover 45 yards for a Pittsburg State touchdown.

Halfbacks Tyler Adkins and Tucker Horak both punched in two touchdowns, and Jared Vincent converted two field goals to conclude the Gorilla scoring.

Pittsburg State Football was fresh off a week one 37-35 victory over the University of Central Oklahoma last Thursday by way of a Jared Vincent’s 19-yard field goal as time expired.

Pittsburg State scored 24 points in the second quarter in that one as well, pushing the ball into the redzone four times, which lead to two goal line plunges by Wilbur Cooper and Tucker Horak.

Sexton passed for 113 yards on 10 of 15 passes against UCO.