FRONTENAC —After approving an appropriation ordinance and the minutes of its last meeting, Monday’s Frontenac City Council meeting took a seemingly unexpected turn.

“Madam Mayor, I would like to make a motion before we get started with our regular meeting,” said Council Member Pat Clinton. “I would like to make a motion to terminate [City Attorney] Tim Fielder, [City Administrator] Brad Reams and [City Clerk] Terri Kutz effective immediately.”

The motion was seconded by Council Member John Macary, who was participating in the meeting by phone following a motion approved just over two minutes earlier to allow him to do so because, according to Mayor Linda Grilz, the city had no ordinance allowing participation in city council meetings by phone.

All council members except for Lynn Grant and Trey Coleman voted in favor of terminating the three city employees, who were all present at the meeting.

“Well, OK, I’ll go ahead and veto the vote, or else you can have my resignation as well,” Mayor Linda Grilz said following the vote. Grilz then said the council “can take over the meeting.”

Clinton asked Frontenac Director of Public Safety John Zafuta to escort Fielder, Reams and Kutz to City Hall “and let them get their personal effects,” adding that “we’ll pack up everything else that belongs to them and bring it to their homes.”

Fielder, Reams, Kutz and Grilz then left the meeting.

Clinton made another motion to reinstate Jayme Mjelde as a city employee, to pay her effective back to Sept. 9, and appoint her as interim city clerk, a position she has held previously. The motion was approved unanimously. Clinton then made a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was also approved unanimously and followed by applause from many of those in the audience at the meeting.

Following the meeting’s adjournment, council members including Clinton, Coleman, LaDonna Pyle and David Hogard would not comment on their votes or the motion to terminate the three city employees.

“I didn’t get the memo,” said Council Member Lynn Grant. “I didn’t see this coming at all.”

Grant would not comment further on the decision.

“We didn’t know it was coming, but that’s what we wanted, I mean most of us did,” said Frontenac resident Todd Plouvier, who was in the audience during the meeting.

“I think the people on the council, they’re going to regroup and they’ll formulate a plan.”

A special meeting has apparently been scheduled for next Monday to figure out the next steps for the city council. The Morning Sun will continue to report on the situation as more information becomes available.