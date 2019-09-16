PITTSBURG — An Independence man was arrested following a call in reference to suspicious activity.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, the police department was called to the 800 block of West 8th Street in reference to suspicious activity involving a vehicle.

Upon arrival in the area, officers located the vehicle in question and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, the release said.

According to the release, the initial investigation of the driver and the vehicle allegedly revealed several items of stolen property in the vehicle related to vehicle burglaries that had occurred throughout Pittsburg during the night.

Subsequent to the investigation the suspect, identified as Bryan Lee Ramey, 19, of Independence, was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $3,000 bond. Ramey is faces charges of burglary to a vehicle misdemeanor theft possession of stolen property possession of marijuana possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.