1. The commission approved a revised plat for the Prairie View Estates development following a motion by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson and a second by Commissioner Bruce Blair. At previous meetings the commissioners and members of the public had raised concerns about the proposed plat, which Zoning Administrator Troy Graham addressed prior to presenting his revised recommendation on Tuesday.

2. County Clerk Don Pyle recommended signing health insurance contracts with Blue Cross Blue Shield that were previously approved by the commission. Commissioner Blair made a motion to approve signing the contracts, which was approved by the commission following a second from Commissioner Tom Moody.

3. Blair requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel.

4. Under old business, Pyle discussed plans for the commission to start its meeting at 9:15 a.m. rather than the regularly scheduled time of 10 a.m. to have time for executive sessions to interview candidates for the position of emergency manager. Crawford County Emergency Manager Jason VanBecelaere recently submitted his resignation, Moody said.

5. Moody read announcements including that the commission will hear a year end review presentation Friday from Community Corrections Administrative Director Mac Young, that the annual City/County Luncheon would be held later in the day Tuesday at the Girard Civic Center, and that the commissioners may attend the Pittsburg State University football game Saturday and a dinner with PSU President Steve Scott.