PITTSBURG — After two successful programs this year — “M*A*S*H” and “Newsies” — Pittsburg Community Theatre will close out its season next week with three performances of the golf-themed comedy “Fox on the Fairway.”

John Mazurek, who is co-directing the the play with Brad Stefanoni, said this season has been about average in terms of the number of plays PCT has put on.

“We typically do three to four,” Mazurek said. “We occasionally add in a Christmas program.”

In 2019, however, those hoping to see a PCT play at Memorial Auditorium before the end of the year will have their last chance to do so next week, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., with a final performance on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

“Henry Bingham, president of the Quail Valley Country Club, is in a difficult position,” an official description of “Fox on the Fairway” notes. “He’s just learned that his newly-hired hand, Justin, is in love with Louise, the waitress at the club house. And he’s discovered that the golfer he thought would play for his club in a big tournament has switched sides after having been recruited by his counterpart and opponent, the cocky and arrogant Dickie Bell.

“The huge bet he had foolishly wagered is now likely to be lost. A broken arm, a lost engagement ring, and romantic shenanigans all play a role in how this story, written by playwright Ken Ludwig, unravels.”

While the local actors will bring their own style to their performance of “Fox on the Fairway,” Mazurek said PCT will not be making any major changes to the original version in their adaptation of the play.

“You try to stick to the writer’s script as much as possible, and it’s perfect the way it is,” Mazurek said. “It’s just hilariously funny.”

In addition to Mazurek and Stefanoni as directors, the play is being produced in cooperation with Samuel French. Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium is located at 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 13 years old and under, and $8 for general admission balcony seats.

“If you want to have a good time and a good laugh and a lot of fun, you should come out and see it,” Mazurek said. For more information, visit http://www.pctinfo.org/.