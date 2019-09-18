FRIDAY

SEK Symphony and String Madness Concert

This public concert in an awe-inspiring performance venue will be the culmination of a one-day workshop designed to bring together high school string students for an inspiring day of music-making. It is free and open to all. Workshop activities will include master classes with Pittsburg State University faculty, a fiddling class, orchestra, jamming session and much more. There will be a workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 South Homer St., Pittsburg.

Free Music On The Lake

Musicians will perform live at 6 p.m. each Friday at Lake View Cafe overlooking the lake at Crawford State Park near Farlington, from May 17 through Sept. 27. Performers will play from the cafe patio or from the deck overlooking the lake. The Sept. 20 performer is Jeff Culver.

Badges & Burgers Fundraiser

The City of Frontenac is sponsoring an event supporting the Children's Advocacy Center Inc. The Public Safety Department staff will be grilling hamburgers during the first half of the football game. 6:30 p.m. until sold out at the Frontenac football game in Commerce, Oklahoma.

SATURDAY

Crawford State Park Shelter ribbon cutting

At 10 a.m. the Crawford State Park will host a ribbon cutting for a shelter at the lake. This shelter will be multi-purpose and is FEMA approved.

SUNDAY

Girard First Christian Church Chicken Noodle Dinner

The Girard First Christian Church cooks present their annual Chicken Noodle Dinner, Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, Italian bread, dessert and drink for $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 12. Carry outs are available. It will be held at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 119 N. Summit.