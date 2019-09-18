FRANKLIN — Miners Hall Museum will open its next special program “Mighty Men of War: The Soldiers of Carthage in World War 1” at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The program will be presented by Jeff Patrick.

According a release from MHM, Patrick will focus on the experiences of Captain Ward Schrantz and his men from Jasper County, Missouri and their experiences from training camp through one of the bloodiest battles of The Great War, the Argonne Forest of France.

This program will be presented in conjunction with the special quarterly exhibit “The War to End All Wars” hosted by Joe Maghe. “MHM is proud to display this special quarterly exhibit,” the museum said in the release.

Program begins at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:45) and admission is free.

To prepare for adequate seating, contact the museum at 620-347-4220. Donations are accepted. After the program people are welcome to view the special quarterly exhibit.