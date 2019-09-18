PITTSBURG — Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Pittsburg police officers received a report of an incident at the intersection of 7th and Broadway in Pittsburg.

The victim of this alleged incident reported contacting the driver of a dark colored Dodge Charger about driving aggressively in the area, and reported the driver of the Charger produced a firearm and brandished it at them. The victim then immediately went to the police station to file a report.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17, while on routine patrol, officers located the vehicle in the 2500 block of N. Broadway St., and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Ricky M. Bowie Jr., of Pittsburg. A statement was obtained from Bowie at that time concerning the incident and he was released.

After additional follow up and investigation, officers met with Bowie again at his residence a short time later and took him into custody without incident. During the follow up contact, a loaded firearm matching the description of the one used in the incident was located at the residence, and was subsequently seized as evidence.

Bowie was arrested and transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Bowie was arrested for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.