PITTSBURG — Thursday was “International Talk Like A Pirate Day,” and at Lakeside Elementary School, students continued a tradition of celebrating the holiday that has been ongoing at the school for more than a decade.

Lakeside fourth graders in pirate costume were going from classroom to classroom on Thursday to partake in a variety of pirate-themed activities. In Tyana Maiseroulle’s class, students learned about depth perception using paper “telescopes” and eye patches, and made pirate flags using glue and popsicle sticks.

“It’s just a good day for them to experience,” Maiseroulle said. “They get to learn a little bit, because they learn a little bit of history like about why pirates actually wear eye patches and that it’s not actually an injury that causes them to wear an eye patch.”

According to Maiseroulle, pirates actually wore eye patches because “if they were to actually get into battle on their ship and if they were to go down and have to fight underneath, like in the lower deck of their ship where it’s dark and they have no light, their eye has already adjusted to the dark, so they can move their eye patch to the other eye and be ready to fight.”

In Adam Brown’s class, students worked on a “breakout box” puzzle activity. Fourth Grader Cale Hayden, one of Brown’s students, said he was enjoying Talk Like A Pirate Day.

“It’s just really fun because you get to talk however you want to, and you really just get to have fun,” Hayden said, adding that he would talk like a pirate every day if he could.

In Babs Tims’s class, meanwhile, students decorated “islands” — otherwise known as cupcakes — using candy toppings, among other activities.

“We be makin’ picture frames,” Tims said, remaining in character as a pirate. Tims added that the students were also getting pirate-themed pictures taken and singing sea shanties.

Tims has organized International Talk Like A Pirate Day activities at Lakeside for more than twelve years, she said. International Talk Like A Pirate Day itself, which takes place annually on Sept. 19, dates to 1995, when two friends came up with the idea in Oregon.

“It’s just a day of discovery for the children, we do everything in a piratude,” Tims said. “They’re doing math, they’re doing social studies. We’re going to talk about different parts of an island, we’ve been talking about things like that. We’re going to be doing treasure maps, everything with a piratude is what we do, just make it a fun day.”