PITTSBURG — Over the past month, Safehouse Crisis Center, which has offices in Pittsburg and Coffeyville, has received over $300,000 in state and federal grants.

“The mission/goal of the Safehouse Crisis Center, Inc. is to aid in the reduction of the incidence of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” the organization’s website notes. “Agency services include crisis intervention, emergency shelter, victim advocacy, public education and community awareness, statistical analysis, and involvement in legislative reform.”

On Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that more than $1.2 million from the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) grant program had been awarded to communities throughout the state, including $64,100 for Safehouse Crisis Center.

“It takes great courage to leave an abuser. Oftentimes, victims need to leave a dangerous situation quickly,” Kelly said in a press release. “We must do all we can to encourage women and men to leave abusive relationships. Housing and other resources must be available to keep our survivors and children safe. This grant will help provide these critical resources where they are needed most.”

The announcement of the federal grant funding comes less than a month after Safehouse Crisis Center was awarded $253,004 through the 2020 State General Fund Grant Programs funding awards for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Programs and Children’s Advocacy Centers.

“These services are oftentimes life-saving,” Kelly said in a release announcing that funding in late August. “From issues of domestic violence to children’s advocacy, it’s important that we provide the resources these important organizations and their staff members need to keep Kansans and our communities safe.”

In all, more than $6.4 million was awarded to communities across the state through the 2020 State General Fund Grant Programs funding awards for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Programs and Children’s Advocacy Centers. Safehouse Crisis Center could not be reached for comment by press time Thursday.