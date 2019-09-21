FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raider Football team heads into district play on a three-game winning streak after overwhelming Commerce 35-0 on Friday night.

The Commerce roster has been diminished by injuries, with a few starters going down on Friday night as well.

The Raiders(3-0) defense continued their dominant start to the season, shutting out Commerce after allowing only 26 points in their opening two contest.

“It’s always a good thing to start the season playing well.” said Frontenac Head Coach Mark Smith. “We’re playing solid football on both sides of the ball, and we have been able to get our young guys some valuable game experience so far which is very helpful to their growth.”

Frontenac’s Jake Beckmann led the Raiders with three touchdowns and 112 yards rushing.

Beckmann put the Raiders on the board early, scoring on a 30-yard rush to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead midway in the first frame.

Storm Niegsch added to the lead in the second quarter, scoring from three-yards out to push the advantage to 14-0.

After taking the two touchdown advantage into halftime, Beckmann added two touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 50-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, to take a 28-0 lead.

Ryan Raio sealed the rout with a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“Our offensive and defensive lines have played great for us throughout our first three games, and our defense has done a great job of forcing turnovers. We need to do a better job of protecting the football, but overall we are playing good in all three facets of the game ahead of our matchup against Galena.” said Smith

Frontenac starts their district play at Galena on Friday. Their game against the Bulldogs will mark their third road game of the season.

Panthers capture first win of the season

After falling behind 7-0 heading into the second quarter, St. Mary’s-Colgan scored 34 consecutive points on their way to a 34-7 road win over Baxter Springs on Friday.

Panthers rushed for 371 yards against the Lions. Colgan opened their scoring in the second quarter, by way of a Jalen VanBecelaere 13-yard touchdown run.

Colgan exploded with four touchdowns in the third frame. Domenico Bevilacqua gave the Panthers their first lead on a 11-yard touchdown rush.

After Derek VanBecelaere and Jalen VanBecelaere scored back-to-back red-zone touchdowns, Gianni Piccini rushed for a 70-yard touchdown to push the lead to 34-7.

Colgan(1-2) will travel to Centralia on Friday.

Pittsburg, Girard falter on the road

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons fell to Blue Valley North 27-3 in Overland Park. Pittsburg(2-1) rushed for 123 yards on 41 carries. The Mustangs passed for 200 yards on the Purple Dragons.

Pittsburg will play Fort Scott on Friday.

The Girard Trojans were defeated at Columbus 41-19. The Trojans will host Burlington next week.