PITTSBURG — Three up, three down for the Pittsburg State University Football team after the Gorillas blew past Northeastern State 58-3 during Family Day in Pittsburg on Saturday.

The Gorillas held the Riverhawks to 189 total yards and only nine first downs. Defensive back Alex Derryberry led the Gorillas with two interceptions.

Three quarterbacks entered the game on Saturday, led by starter Brandon Mlekus, who competed three of four passes with two touchdowns. Backup Mak Sexton tossed two touchdown passes during a 48-point scoring birage in the first half.

Pitt State’s Matt Harmon also entered the game, completing five passes for 62 yards.

To start the first quarter, halfback Tucker Horak scored on back-to-back goal-line touches to push the lead to 14-0.

Sexton threw touchdown passes to Brenne Clemons and Bryce Murphy in the second quarter to help build the lead.

The Gorillas took a 48-0 lead into halftime following a Morgan Selemaea blocked punt return.

As a team, Pittsburg State compiled 481 total yards, including 221 rushing yards. Kicker Jared Vincent booted three field goals.

The Gorillas will travel to Kearney, Neb., to face the University of Nebraska-Kearney next Saturday.