FRONTENAC — A week after firing its city administrator, attorney and clerk, Frontenac’s city government reestablished some semblance of order Monday at a special city council meeting that resulted in the announcement of new appointments to several city offices.

Following an hour-long executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters, which was extended with a second half-hour session, John Zafuta was appointed interim city administrator for 90 days, replacing former City Administrator Brad Reams. The motion to appoint Zafuta was made by Councilmember Marc McCully and seconded by Councilmember LaDonna Pyle.

Stephen Angermayer was named as interim city attorney for 90 days following a motion by Pyle, which was seconded by Councilmember Lynn Grant. Until last Monday, Frontenac’s city attorney had been Tim Fielder. Jayme Mjelde remains interim city clerk.

Tom Sighel was appointed to the Ward 3 seat recently vacated by John Macary, who is now Frontenac mayor following Linda Grilz’s resignation. The motion to appoint Sighel, who was already running for the seat in the November election, was made by Grant and seconded by Pyle.

Councilmember Pat Clinton was appointed council president at Monday’s meeting, a position also previously held by Macary, following a motion from McCully, which was seconded by Pyle.

The council voted to accept former mayor Linda Grilz’s resignation following a motion by Pyle, which was seconded by McCully. Grant abstained from voting. Grilz submitted her official resignation letter Monday.

Zafuta and Macary both declined to comment on the new appointments and recent changes to Frontenac’s city government following the meeting. Tom Sighel, however, spoke to the Morning Sun following the meeting, saying he was happy to be appointed to the council.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do,” Sighel said, “that’s why I’m, you know, running for the position. I hope I can help the city get through these times that we’re going through right now and make Frontenac a good place for everybody to live.”

Sighel said, however, he did not want to comment in detail on the recent terminations of former city staff members and Grilz’s resignation.

“I’m still looking from the outside, you know,” Sighel said, “I’ve got my own opinions and stuff but I don’t know the whole story.” He added, however, that there had been a lot of things he was unhappy with about how the city was being run.

“I started coming to the meetings last October and I didn’t like the way the city was running, and that’s why I decided to file and run for council,” Sighel said. “I just hope I can make a difference.”