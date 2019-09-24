FRONTENAC — If ravioli, sausage and cannoli sound good to you, then you’re in luck, the Frontenac Education Foundation’s annual Festa Italiana is set for Saturday.

Festa has been a tradition for the Frontenac community since 1999. The event was created to relieve some of the costs of college tuition and textbooks.

At first could only offer $50 scholarships per semester. Now students receive $150 and each year the foundation is able to provide approximately 225 scholarships with a total of approximately $33,000 a year.

Festa raised a little over $70,000 through food sample tickets, auction and wine tasting and craft beer from Eagle Beverage last year.

For Festa 2019, there will be 80 cook volunteers, a dance presentation by YMCA dancers and the Dance Pitt, the annual cannoli eating contest for FHS seniors and an auction. In addition to wine tasting, beer tasting provided by Eagle Beverage.

“This is our annual fundraiser to help fund the semester scholarships for graduating seniors,” Frontenac Education Foundation President and Chair Ann Brown said. “The support we get is amazing from local businesses and the alumni know how important the foundation is. For a community event to be able to sustain this for 20 years is a significant deal.”

Several alumni give back by cooking their family recipes, and some alumni even get engaged at the event like last year.

Festa Italiana 2019 Schedule of Events:

People can purchase a $10 book of five samples from several businesses in Frontenac and at City Hall.

The Festa 5K and Fun Run will be at 7:45 a.m. at the Raiders Sports Complex. People can register online at FrontenacEdFoundation.org

Mario’s Market and the gates open at 4:45 p.m. at the Raiders Sports Complex. The food services for Festa begin at 5 p.m.

The Kids Zone will (inflatables) open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction will be at 6:30 p.m.

The cannoli eating contest and the dance performances will be at 7 p.m.

Mario’s will close and raffle drawings will be at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. there will be live music by Stone Country.