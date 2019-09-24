PITTSBURG — Following a traffic stop on Monday, two men were arrested after police found a stolen firearm and methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4000 block of N. Parkview Drive, in Pittsburg. The stop was made in reference to observed moving and equipment violations, the release said.

The driver was identified as 53-year-old Franklin E. Brisbin Sr., of Pittsburg, and the passenger, 56-year-old John L. Pelican, also of Pittsburg. Officers obtained permission to search Brisbin's vehicle, during which a stolen handgun was located. The handgun had been reported stolen during a residential burglary which occurred in Pittsburg in 2018.

Further investigation resulted in both Brisbin and Pelican being taken into custody without incident. According to the release, while Pelican was being taken into custody, officers allegedly located what is believed to be over 15 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

Both Brisbin and Pelican were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Brisbin was arrested for felony possession of a stolen firearm, and is being held on $3,000 bond.

Pelican was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm. Pelican is being held on $50,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.