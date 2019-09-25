Firefighters with one California fire department aren't seeing red these days. Instead, their days are filled with plenty of pinks and blues.

That's because the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District has welcomed nine newborns between March and July of this year.

Gabrielle Costello, a spokeswoman for the fire department, told CNN the timing was purely coincidental. Some of the dads are first-timers, while others have as many as four kids at home.

News of the nine arrivals spread "like wildfire," according to the department. Get it?

“Everybody was really surprised,” Costello said in an interview with People magazine. “But they were really excited to have them all so close together too, so they could all grow up alongside each other with their dads at the department.”

In a Facebook post accompanied by photos of the firefighters and their babies, the department wrote: “We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment. We are thrilled to see our RCFD family keep growing!” The post has already been shared nearly 3,000 times.