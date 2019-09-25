1. Commissioner Tom Moody requested an executive session for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters with the three commissioners, County Counselor Jim Emerson, and Sheriff Danny Smith.

2. Emerson requested an executive session for 15 minutes at the end of the meeting to discuss matters considered privileged in the attorney-client relationship.

3. Moody asked Emerson for an update on progress on negotiating a new landfill contract. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson also asked if there had been any progress on setting up a meeting with representatives from the landfill and from trash haulers in the county, which had been discussed at previous meetings. Emerson said research regarding the landfill contract and contract negotiations are underway and efforts to set up a meeting with trash haulers are also ongoing.

4. Among other issues, Commissioner Bruce Blair brought up the topic of replacing the phone lines and system for the Crawford County Judicial Center. After the commissioners had discussed their options, Blair made a motion to approve a contract with Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative Inc., which was approved by the commission following a second by Moody.

5. Moody announced future commission business including work sessions scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., Sept. 30, respectively, to review and sign September bills and payroll vouchers and to discuss upcoming Convention and Visitors Bureau projects with CVB Executive Director Devin Gorman.