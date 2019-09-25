1. Residents spoke during the meeting’s public input period, bringing up concerns about issues including the timeline of work on the Silverback Landing housing development as approved last year in the creation of a Rural Housing Incentive District. Other topics brought up included the city’s plans to potentially pass an ordinance regulating electric scooters that can be rented using a phone app, and residential mold issues, both of which were discussed at greater length later in the meeting.

2. Mayor Patrick O’Bryan made a proclamation to “recognize Census 2020 as a top priority for the City of Pittsburg and encourage the community to place an emphasis on partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau in achieving an accurate and complete count in 2020.”

3. The commission discussed a recommendation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) to accept a request submitted by Mike Carpino, owner of Mike Carpino Ford Lincoln, to annex his newly acquired property, formerly known as Pittsburg Ford, into the City of Pittsburg. The commission requested additional information on how much tax revenue from the car dealership will be paid to the city and agreed to hear a revised proposal at the next commission meeting following further discussion at the upcoming EDAC meeting.

4. The commission voted to appoint Vickie Malle to a two-year term as a member of the 11th Judicial District Community Corrections Advisory Board.

5. In addition to a potential ordinance regulating electric scooter rentals, and mold issues, among other issues the commissioners and city staff also discussed a recent survey of residents conducted by a firm hired by Evergy, Inc. which City Manager Daron Hall described as an “unscientific, obnoxious push poll, versus a survey.” No official action was taken by the commission on any of these issues.