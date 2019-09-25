FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Girard Fall Festival and Homecoming

Girard Fall Festival and Homecoming takes place from Thursday, Sept. 24 to Saturday, Sept. 28. Thursday events include GACF Talent Show at Shireman Auditorium at GHS at 6 p.m. Friday highlights include Community Pep Rally - time and location TBD. Saturday highlights include 7 a.m. Pancake Feed at GHS cafeteria, 10 a.m. Parade, Car Show (time/location TBD). Farm Tractor Show and games start after the parade, 1 p.m. Bean Feed at American Legion, 1:30 p.m. Historical Bus Tour meet at quilt mural.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

PCT Performance of ‘Fox on the Fairway’

Pittsburg Community Theatre will close out its season with three performances of the golf-themed comedy “Fox on the Fairway.” PCT will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.

McCune Fall Festival

The McCune Fall Festival is an annual event hosted at last full weekend in September.

At 5 p.m. Friday there will be a free bean feed and karaoke at Runaway Bar & Grill.

Saturday events include: bicycle and pet parade at 10:15 a.m. and a grand parade at 10:30 a.m.. After the parade there will be children’s games including Terrapin Race, Frog Jumping, and Sack Race. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a n alumni reception at McCune Gym. The Kids Tractor Pull will be at 1 p.m. and the Runaway Bar & Grill Bag Tournament will be at 1:30 p.m.;

The all school alumni event will be at 2 p.m. at the gym. At 9 p.m. on Saturday there will be live music at McCune Farm to Market.

Sunday events include: community church service at 11 a.m., along with a church noodle dinner. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a clay pigeon shoot sponsored by McCune Lions Club. There will also be a fundraiser for the McCune Fire Department.

SATURDAY

Community Movie Night

People can learn about foster care and the needs of children in the community at a community movie night hosted by KVC, TFI Family Services, Inc, Saint Francis Ministries, Safe Families for Children and DCCCA. . The event will be at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Park band dome. The movie “The Blind Side” will be played. Monetary or school supply donations will be accepted per family — including pencil boxes, pocket folders, disinfectant wipes, fat makers and chunky crayons. All donations will be given to Pittsburg Community Schools. There will be concessions to purchase from Maggie’s Curbside Cafe Food Truck.

Family Fall Bash

The Door Fellowship Christian Church will host a family fall bash at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park next to Kiddie Land. There will be bounce houses, festive face painting, pumpkin decorating, a pie eating contest, hot dogs, chips and a drink for $1.