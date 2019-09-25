PITTSBURG — Two long-time friends are bringing a unique expo to Pittsburg.

Mick Marietta of World Class Bird Dogs and Adam Gariglietti of John’s Sport Center have partnered up to put on the World Class Hunting Expo.

“Adam and I grew up together, both from Pittsburg,” Marietta said, “and we are both outdoor enthusiasts.”

What started out as an idea to host an event with a few seminars turned into an event with several seminars, vendors and much more, which Marietta said was thanks to the support of friends and local businesses.

“We’re super excited to have the World Class Hunting Expo,” Gariglietti said adding there will be major firearm brands at the event.

Approximately 150 vendors are expected to show up for the event, which will have a variety of things to sell — including apparel and equipment.

People will have the opportunity to watch bird dogs in action through field trials during the event. The dogs will be up for sale during the expo.

Other vendors will have fishing displays and others will have crossbows.

A mobile range from Mobile Range Technologies will be available for people who wish to try out guns at the event. SIG Sauer, Ruger, Walther, Mossberg, Smith and Wesson and other brands will be available for trying.

Attendees are required to bring a state issued identification card before entering the event and attendees must sign waivers.

Children are welcomed to the event. Although there will be no designated area for children, there will be a zombie paintball area and youth archery.

The event is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The expo is located ¾ of a mile west of Highway 69, at 750 S. 200th St., Pittsburg.