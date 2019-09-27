1. Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Devin Gorman addressed the commission to give an update on the CVB’s recent work and tourism in the county. Roger Lomshek of Tailwind Cyclists also spoke to the commission about the recent 16th annual Gorilla Century bike ride and its tourism impact on the county.

2. The commission approved a letter of support for General Public Transportation services in the county, which noted that the commission has budgeted nearly $15,000 to match funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the 2020 fiscal year.

3. The commission approved a lease-purchase agreement for three new CAT motor graders.

4. The commissioners discussed setting up a work session with Jim Zibert of Earles Engineering & Inspection, Inc. next Friday to discuss a sewer line relocation project in Franklin, and a scheduling conflict with the Southeast Kansas County Officials Meeting in Wilson County also scheduled for next Friday, Oct. 4. The commission decided to have the work session at 9 a.m. Oct. 4 despite the scheduling conflict because County Clerk Don Pyle will be able to attend the meeting in Wilson County and the sewer project is considered an urgent priority.

5. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel. Commissioner Tom Moody also requested a 15-minute executive session, also to discuss non-elected personnel but including Sheriff Danny Smith in addition to the commissioners and Emerson.