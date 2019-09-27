WICHITA — A southeast Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in Federal prison for producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Michael Paul Murphy, 41, Pittsburg, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. In his plea, Murphy admitted using an iPhone to surreptitiously record minor victims in various stages of undress. He edited the recordings to focus on the victims’ genitals. He emailed the images to his workplace.

Murphy was arrested by the Pittsburg Police Department on July 7, 2017 on charges of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18, breach of privacy for intercepting a message without consent, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested again two days later for violating a protective order and then again in March of this year for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

McAllister commended the Pittsburg Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.