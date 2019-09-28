PITTSBURG — Have you ever wondered how grain is moved by pneumatic conveying? Well, Progressive Products, Inc. President Todd Allison could tell you all about it.

Progressive Products Inc. has made parts for pneumatic conveying systems for 40 years, and during its 40th year anniversary, the company also celebrated the opening of a new building for its Apex Stage brand located at 3530 N. Lone Star Road, Pittsburg which is North of Martinous Produce on South 200th Street.



PPI was the “brain child” of Robert “Bob” Allison, the current president’s father. Bob Allison worked for decades in the pneumatic conveying industry, including his other company Horizon Systems, Inc. With the help of Roger Messinger, Bob Allison developed PPI’s core product – the Ceram-Back® pipe elbow. PPI has been at its current location at 3305 Airport Circle in Pittsburg since 2000.

In 2005, Apex Stages, was created. Apex Stages in the second largest hydraulic stage manufacturer in North America, a release from the company said. People may have seen one of these stages used in Lincoln Park during Little Balkans Days this year.

The stage is built on wheels and when passing the mobile stage on the road, it looks similar to a semi trailer and is pulled by a truck. A few years ago, Apex Stages were featured on How It’s Made. People can watch a video of how the stages are built on the Apex Stages’ website.

According to Todd Allison the previous building they were using was too small to build the larger stages. Two years ago, the business decided to construct a larger building which is not land locked and could be expanded later if needed. The piece of land was owned by the city of Pittsburg. According to the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson during the ribbon cutting on Friday, the city lowered the cost of then-undeveloped land, allowed for some tax relief and helped with utilities. The project cost PPI $1.5.

Todd Allison said he is thankful and proud of PPI staff, vendors and the community. In 2018 the company received employer of the year by the city of Pittsburg.

“We are very proud of where we come from as a company and look forward to many more years serving the pneumatic conveying industry and the stage industry,” Todd Allison said. “My dad left an amazing legacy I am working to preserve.”