PITTSBURG — Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state from January 2005 to 2009 and the second woman, and first African American woman, to serve in that position, will visit Pittsburg Thursday to speak at Pittsburg State University.

Rice also served as President George W. Bush’s national security advisor from January 2001 to 2005 and was the first woman to hold the position.

Rice’s address at PSU will be part of the “H. Lee Scott Speaker Series: An Examination of American Life,” established in 2015 as a result of a $2.079 million gift from PSU alum and former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife, Linda. Previous speakers in the series have included former president Bill Clinton and 2012 presidential candidate and current US Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

“We’re thrilled to have a speaker as accomplished as Condoleezza Rice accept our invitation,” Steve Scott, Pittsburg State University president, said in April, when tickets for Rice’s address went on sale. “Her career has taken her from the collegiate environment to the highest levels of international diplomacy. Secretary Rice continues the H. Lee Scott Series’ proud tradition of bringing the nation’s most distinguished public speakers to campus.”

In her speech, Rice “will give an overview of the current geopolitical landscapes and share her experiences as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State,” according to the Bicknell Family Center For The Arts website. Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement, said in April that PSU was expecting a high demand for tickets to Rice’s address.

“Our past series’ speakers have enlightened and challenged our audiences through their lectures,” Flannery said. “We want our students to have the opportunity to experience the same transformational experience, which is why we’re reserving tickets for them at a reduced price. A future Scott Series’ presenter may be among them.”

Tickets for the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, were still available Monday afternoon. Tickets are $10 for students with a PSU ID and $15 for faculty and staff with a PSU ID. Student and faculty/staff tickets must be purchased at the PSU Ticket Office in the Weede Physical Education Building. Tickets for the public are $25 for adults, and $15 for those 65 and older and 17 and younger. Ticket sales are limited to six tickets per purchaser.

In addition to her positions in the Bush administration, Rice’s career has also included serving as provost at Stanford University, as vice chair of the board of governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, a member of the board of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a trustee of the Aspen Institute, and a board member of companies including Dropbox, C3, and Makena Capital. She has also authored and co-authored several books, including bestsellers Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom (2017); No Higher Honor: A Memoir of My Years in Washington (2011); and Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family (2010).

Today, Rice is the Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution, and a professor of Political Science at Stanford. She is a founding partner of RiceHadleyGates, LLC, an international strategic consulting firm based in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C.