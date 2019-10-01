PITTSBURG — Brides, grooms and their entourage will soon travel to Downtown Pittsburg to look for all of the things they need for their big day.

The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center is hosting its 4th Annual Pittsburg Downtown Bridal Crawl which is planned for Oct. 25.

The event will kick off in the auditorium’s lobby, 503 N. Pine, where brides-to-be and their entourage can pick up $5 passports from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

During the event, the bridal parties will take their passport to the vendors where it will be stamped. The attendees will then meet back at the auditorium’s lower level for a faux reception at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to taste wines, sample catering and enter to win the big prizes.

According to a release from the auditorium, participating merchants are offering discounts, tastes, samples, and other one-night-only specials for brides, grooms and bridal parties as a part of the bridal crawl.

The auditorium is calling for additional storefront vendors in Downtown Pittsburg, the release said. Vendors who are not part of the downtown area will be located at a booth inside the auditorium. Contact the auditorium for costs and sponsorship opportunities. According to the release, the vendors must provide a give-a-way for at least $350 (gift card or services).

The auditorium will give away a certificate good for a free wedding reception valued at $1,250.

Other prizes will include gift certificates toward wedding cakes, photography shoots, local boutiques, wedding apparel, jewelry, and more — all provided by the vendors.

For information people can visit the auditrium’s website www.bridalcrawlpitt.com or Facebook at Bridal Crawl Pittsburg Kansas, email Jenna Spencer at jenna.spencer@pittks.org or call 620-231-7827.